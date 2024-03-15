Pint-sized traction engines among attractions at the Severn Valley Railway at Easter

Bridgnorth station is hosting a gala packed with fascinating railway and steam-themed attractions, including a display of full-size and miniature traction engines, Wolverhampton & District Model Engineering Society’s ride-on miniature railway, an O gauge model railway static display featuring Bridgnorth station and several SVR-based locomotives.

The gala, which runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, March 23, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, March 24, will also offer visitors the chance to encounter the replica of Richard Trevithick’s 1808 locomotive ‘Catch Me Who Can’, various historical photographic exhibitions, and on Saturday only, short guided walks with an SVR archivist to uncover the history of Bridgnorth station.

During the same weekend, there are just a few pre-bookable slots left to meet everyone’s favourite TV character Bluey at The Engine House, Highley.

If you’ve missed out on a place to meet Bluey, not to worry, because there are plenty of other things to amuse the family at The Engine House over the two days, including magic shows, mini golf, interactive exhibits and an outdoor play area.

Visitors to Highley can also experience what life is like on the footplate, discover how a steam engine operates and check out the hidden past of Britain’s railways.

The Severn Valley Railway is open from Saturday, March 23 through till Thursday, April 4 and throughout the Easter season week, young visitors can take part in the SVR’s Easter quiz, cracking clues, solving puzzles and spotting items as they travel along the line. Free trail sheets will be available from the booking office, and everyone who completes the trail will receive a treat!

“Spring is definitely in the air,” said SVR’s visitor engagement manager, Lewis Maddox. “And the SVR’s line is the ideal place to spend quality time with family and friends this Easter.

“We’ve made sure there’s plenty on offer to keep everyone amused, and a great day out is guaranteed. Our volunteers have been putting the final touches to our beautifully kept stations, and polishing the fleet of steam and heritage diesel locomotives that will whisk you away into the Worcestershire and Shropshire countryside. What’s not to love?”

Tickets are available now with Freedom-of-the-Line family tickets starting at just £50, and short journey family tickets starting at £35.

For more information, timetables and a details of activities visit: svr.co.uk