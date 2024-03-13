'Local hero' wanted as preparations for carnival underway

Bridgnorth Town Council returned to the town in 2022 after an extended hiatus due to Covid.

The Carnival Committee, led by chairman James Gittins, has said preparations for the 2024 are well underway and has announced a number of firsts for this year's event.

Among them is a nominated local hero.

"We are looking for somebody in the town that you would class as a hero. Somebody who has gone above and beyond by doing their bit," said Mr Gittins. "Nominations are currently open and we have a few come in so far and it will be a hard task picking one."

He said the theme for the 2024 carnival, which takes place on Sunday, May 26, will be the 1940s.

"Around a dozen floats have lined up for the procession so far, but there is always room for more. Of course, with the 80th anniversary of D-Day this year it is fitting," he said.

"We'll see the Band of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers lead the procession again. They are fabulous and march the whole route to get all the crowds going.

"We also have local celebrities and hairdressers to the stars Royston Blythe and his partner Nick Malenko opening the carnival for us, and a first for the the carnival is that we are organising a dog show.

"Headline acts on the main stage include local group Soul Division who have just signed a large record deal.

"We will have everything for the family and all age groups and fingers cross on the weather come the end of May."

The Bridgnorth Town Council begins with the procession leaving the Livestock Market at midday on Sunday, May 26, with live music and events on in Severn Park until 10pm.

Anybody interested in sponsoring the Bridgnorth Town Council, wishes to book a stall or wants to nominate somebody as their local hero, email: bridgnorthtowncarnival@yahoo.com