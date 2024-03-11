Sheep killed in two attacks at Shropshire farms in three days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incidents saw sheep killed at two farms in Claverley.

The first attack happened on Friday, March 8 and the second on Sunday, March 10.

Inspector Lee Medlam from West Mercia Police said: “You will see an increased police presence around the area as we carry out investigations into the two incidents.

"Officers will also be available to talk to anybody who may have any information that will help with our enquiries and to answer any questions the community may have.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in and around Claverley on Friday or over the weekend to please contact us”.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 01743 261817.