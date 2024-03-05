Bridgnorth members club to open doors to public

The Bridgnorth Club in low town was granted permission to expand the use of its Bridge Street premises from a private members club to a public house with cafe following a decision by Shropshire Council’s planning team.

Applicants for the business based at the Grade II listed building, believed to date back to the 14th century, say they hope to attract passing trade from tourists making their way down to the river-side during the springs and summer months.

They say they also plan to use enclosed space at the rear of the building as a cafe, selling coffee and cake to create a “more family friendly environment”.

“Historically, members clubs are closing because people will not pay a membership fee. To keep the club open and viable, we need to change its use to include members of the public,” they said, in a supporting statement.

“The club will trade and perform exactly the same as it has been for the last hundred and twenty years albeit with slightly changed opening hours, allowing access to everyone.

“There are another seven pubs in low town and a further 30 plus in high town and so the scope of potential increased customer base is limited in the winter months. We are hoping to capitalise on the tourist influx in the Spring and Summer months – more so in the day with the cafe and opening hours from 12.”

The first recorded use of the building as a social club was in 1905, and the building was formerly known as the Bridgnorth All Forces Club.

A report from council planning case officer Alison Tichford said the change of use would enhance Bridgnorth’s existing town centre offer, while leaving the fabric of the histic building undisturbed.

“The change from a member’s club to a pub/cafe open to the public may increase customer footfall, particularly in the summer months,” she said.

“Opening hours will be controlled by licensing and there will be no significant alteration to the impact of the use of the premises on the surrounding properties and residents.

“Any external/internal alterations affecting the fabric of the building, including new ventilation equipment, will require a separate permission or consent.”

Approving the plans, she added that the extended opening plans would increase the viability of the premises, allowing it to be kept in use