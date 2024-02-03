Village plants tree following Coronation fundraising

The Commemorative Coronation Oak was planted at Alveley on Saturday on the village recreation ground.

It was planted to commemorate the coronation of King Charles lll following a fundraising drive by villagers Bill Scriven and Stuart Hickman that raised a total of £670 .

The money was used to purchase the tree and a metal surround and plaque .

The unveiling was done by Bill Scriven with trustee Tony Head and the the tree was also blessed by the Rev Jon Aldwinckle.