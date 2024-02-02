Comedy performance comes to village hall

Desert Island Flicks at Alveley Village Hall will see two leading ladies take on a century of cinema, re-imagining, re-making and spoofing 90 of the most memorable movie moments of all time.

It is being performed by Spiltmilk Dance, and follows

Arts Alive is proud to present Spiltmilk Dance’s incredibly successful tours of their shows Spiltmilk Say Dance and Blast from the Past, and The Little Love Cabaret.

The Alveley performance is produced by Art Alive following Arts Council funding.

Desert Island Flicks comes to Alveley Memorial Hall on Thursday, February 22.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for children (aged 8+). For booking visit artsalive.co.uk or call 01746 780478.