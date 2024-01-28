Electric vehicle completely destroyed in fire near Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Newton near Bridgnorth at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

Two crews were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Telford Central. A hazmat officer was also in attendance.

Upon arrival, crews found one electric vehicle was "100 per cent involved in fire" and the team tackled the blaze with a hosereel jet.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.30pm.