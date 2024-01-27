Tall tales: Is this beautiful 19th century bookcase the biggest in Shropshire?

The bureau bookcase for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town was made in the US in the late 1800s from American walnut.

However, vertically challenged bookworms will struggle to reach its top shelves as it stands well over 7ft tall.

The antiques centre owner John Ridgway, who is 6ft 6in, says he has never seen one like it ever before.

John Ridgway with the behemoth bookcase - he is 6ft 6in but it towers over him

"This is a mission-style bookcase and at around seven and a half feet tall it is the only one I have ever sold that is taller than me,” said John.

“It is made from one piece of wood, is in excellent condition and very unusual – I have never seen one like it ever before.

“As it is so attractive we are expecting a good deal of interest from potential buyers but I would suggest people check that it will go through their front door before they buy it.”

The bureau bookcase is for sale at £600 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.