'When did you last kill an animal?' Vegans turnip the volume by plant-ing shock ads on Shropshire buses

Vegans have plant-ed stark adverts on Shropshire buses - asking Salopians when they last killed an animal.

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Vegans raised money for the adverts

Shropshire Vegans have fundraised to put posters on vehicles.

The slogan states: "When did you last kill an animal? Probably at dinner time yesterday".

An organiser of the bus ad campaign, Jo Reff, has worked with vegan charity Viva, to create eye-catching adverts for the back of 12 Arriva buses. The posters will remain through January and February.

