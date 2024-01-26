'When did you last kill an animal?' Vegans turnip the volume by plant-ing shock ads on Shropshire buses
Vegans have plant-ed stark adverts on Shropshire buses - asking Salopians when they last killed an animal.
Shropshire Vegans have fundraised to put posters on vehicles.
The slogan states: "When did you last kill an animal? Probably at dinner time yesterday".
An organiser of the bus ad campaign, Jo Reff, has worked with vegan charity Viva, to create eye-catching adverts for the back of 12 Arriva buses. The posters will remain through January and February.