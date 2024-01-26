Firefighters called to flood affecting electrics in Bridgnorth

The incident happened at Woodberry Down, Victoria Road.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.59am on Friday, January 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as flood affecting electrics in Bridgnorth. Flooding in premises. Electrics isolated by fire service."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An operations officer was in attendance.