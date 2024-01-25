Retirees hold winter warmer event

Residents of Churchill Retirement Living at Mortimer Lodge in Innage Lane are hosting the event on February 8 to raise money for Bridgnorth Food Bank.

It takes place from 10.30am to 12.30pm where everybody is welcome to step out of the cold and into the warmth to enjoy coffee, cake and a chat in return for a small donation.

Bernadette Hennelly, for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our Winter Warmer event to raise funds for such a great charity, to help it continue its vital work.

"Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support the event and make a donation in return for the refreshments on offer. It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle, friendship and community spirit on offer here.”