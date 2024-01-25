West Mercia Police officers in joint operation to fight rural crime

The operation on Monday night was part of Neighbourhood Policing Week and was put together to tackle cross-border traffic and rural crime, West Mercia Police said.

It saw officers from Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth joined by police from South Staffordshire, Cannock and West Mercia's Roads Policing Unit and their Rural Crime division.

The initiative took place across Bridgnorth, Broseley and Much Wenlock and along the borders of Cannock.

Pictures posted by Much Wenlock and Broseley SNT show at least one vehicle was seized in the operation.

PCSO Louise Jones who took part said: "We concentrated on areas hit by rural crime and looked out for traffic offences along our borders."