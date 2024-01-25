Couple who ran Age UK day centre near Bridgnorth step down after seven years

Pauline and David Bird have been running the Alveley Day Centre near Bridgnorth for seven years, but have now retired.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, which runs the day centre, expressed thanks to the departing couple.

Karen Rawlings, service development officer for the charity, said: “The couple have been in charge of the day centre for seven years but have been volunteering there a lot longer than that.

“Pauline and David are much loved by the regulars at Alveley, they’ve done a fantastic job, and they will be sorely missed.

“They’ve done a superb job enabling members to enjoy their weekly meetings by organising transport, hot meals, quizzes, raffles, entertainment, and the occasional trip out.

“Yes, they’ve decided it’s time to retire - but not before making sure they leave the day centre in some very capable hands."

She added that volunteers Angela Lander, Pat Bowyer and Sandra Perkins are going to be the new organisers of the day centre and will ensure it "continues successfully for many years to come".

“If you have time and are interested in finding out more about how you could help this fantastic day centre, please contact the Volunteer Recruitment Team at Age UK," said Karen.

“When I visit the day centre it’s always filled with lots of laugher and chatter. The volunteers ensure the members are welcomed warmly and have a wonderful day. Everyone leaves with a smile on their face.”

Those interested in volunteering should call the Volunteer Recruitment Team at Age UK on 01743 233123.