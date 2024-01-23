Parliamentary hopeful encourages Tasley residents to have their say

Stuart Anderson, the Tory party's candidate to replace Philip Dunne MP who is standing down at the next election, said he recently met with leaders from Tasley Parish Council, including the Chair Susan Howle, to find out more about the draft Neighbourhood Development Plan.

The plan is being drawn up by a Steering Committee comprising of parish councillors and local residents, assisted by an independent planning consultant and officers from Shropshire Council.

The village is due for significant residential development over the next decade, with the Tasley Gateway, off Church Lane, currently going through the planning permission process for a development of around 550 homes.

Meanwhile, plans for Tasley Garden Village, a development of 1,050 homes running parallel to the A458, are included in the draft Shropshire Local Plan that is currently under examination by a Government planning inspector.However, Mr Anderson said the neighbourhood plan would "empower" the community.

A consultation on the neighbourhood plan is open until February 14, providing residents with the opportunity to have their say on the community will develop in the coming years.

Mr Anderson said he wants to ensure development is brought forward in a way that works best for local people in Tasley, which is why the consultation is important.

He said: “Neighbourhood plans empower communities to shape what their areas will look like: the homes we live in, the schools our children go to, and the green spaces we visit.

"That’s why I welcome this consultation to place the voice of Tasley residents at the heart of decision-making about future developments in the area.”

Stuart added: “It is crucial for residents to have the confidence that their views will be considered when it comes to considering applications for new developments which come forward.

"So I am urging all residents in the local community to have their say over future developments in Tasley by taking part in this important consultation. It is only through up-to-date plans that we can deliver for our local communities.”