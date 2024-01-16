Severn Valley Railway gearing up for half term

The Severn Valley Railway is also promising an extra surprise in the form of an appearance by an iconic character from children’s literature.

“We’ve got to keep the identity of our VIP visitor under wraps for the time being,” said Lewis Maddox, the attraction's visitor engagement manager, “but we guarantee families are going to love the opportunity for an in-person meeting with them at The Engine House at Highley, and there’ll be photo opportunities as well.”

Visits to meet the VIP character take place between Tuesday and Thursday, February 13 and 15, and must be pre-booked.

Tickets include travel to Highley on board a heritage train from either Kidderminster or Bridgnorth.

Services for half-term will operate on Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11, Tuesday to Thursday, February 13 to 15, and Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18.

For more information and to book tickets visit svr.co.uk