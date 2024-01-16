Andy Leather, 65, from Billingsley near Bridgnorth, described Euro Car Parks' decision to stand by the penalty as 'outrageous'.

The £100 ticket relates to a ten-minute stop at the Cornhill Car Park, near to Wolverhampton railway station, on September 20, last year.

Mr Leather explained that he and his wife had received a call from their son Sam, whose car had been broken into while it was parked at the car park, which is Euro Car Parks property.

The thieves had smashed one of the vehicle's windows before stealing a dashcam, a sat nav screen, a portable phone charger, and other items.

The inside of the vehicle had been left strewn with broken glass while the thieves had also broken the rear seats, causing considerable damage in the process.

Mr Leather said they had driven over to help their son deal with the damage, and collect the car.