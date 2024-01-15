Driver has two cars seized after being found with no licence or insurance

On Sunday police said they seized a Mazda in the Tasley area, near Bridgnorth, after it was reported that it was being driven without insurance by a person without a driving licence.

Following the seizure, checks by the officers revealed a second vehicle, elsewhere in Bridgnorth, had been driven by the same person.

It was revealed that the second vehicle had no tax or insurance, and once located was also seized by police.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said: "These two cars that were being driven illegally have now been removed from the roads, making them a safer place for other road users.

"This could not have happened without members of the public passing vital information to the police."

Following the incident police are encouraging members of the public to pass on information, which they can do by calling 111, or online at westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org