Police ask for help from the public in finding a missing woman
Police are searching for a woman from Bridgnorth who has been reported missing.
By Sue Austin
Published
Last updated
Patricia Baker, 44, has been missing since January 5.
However police say she was seen on CCTV in Wellington on Saturday (13) .
A spokesperson for the police said: "Patricia, from the Bridgnorth area, has been missing since Friday 5 January when she was seen getting on to a bus.
"The most recent sighting of her was in the Wellington area of Telford on Saturday. It is believed she may be in the company of a man.
"Patricia is vulnerable and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who has seen Patricia or knows where she may be is asked to call 999 immediately."