Police ask for help from the public in finding a missing woman

Patricia Baker, 44, has been missing since January 5.

However police say she was seen on CCTV in Wellington on Saturday (13) .

A spokesperson for the police said: "Patricia, from the Bridgnorth area, has been missing since Friday 5 January when she was seen getting on to a bus.

"The most recent sighting of her was in the Wellington area of Telford on Saturday. It is believed she may be in the company of a man.

"Patricia is vulnerable and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Patricia or knows where she may be is asked to call 999 immediately."