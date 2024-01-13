Police appeal after Range Rover stolen from driveway – without keys

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Mandy Leek said that the theft had taken place in Bridgnorth.

She said the car, a black Range Rover Vogue, with the registration 'J1 ROK', was stolen from a driveway on Southwell Riverside, Bridgnorth.

The vehicle was taken between midnight and 8.30am on Thursday, January 11.

PCSO Leek said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have any CCTV in the general location that may have picked up any activity.

"There are some simple but effective things you can do to help protect your property, install CCTV, use a faraday bag to store your car keys which blocks any signal.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle.

"If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 0055_I_11012024.

"If you're not comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."