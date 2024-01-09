Fire crews scramble to Bridgnorth school

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to Bridgnorth Endowed School in the town at around 6.30am following reports of a fire.

On arrival fire crews discovered a room to be full of smoke but following an investigation discovered it to be an electrical fault.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "Crews carried out a thorough investigation using a thermal imaging camera. The smoke is believed to be from a faulty fan. Electrics have been isolated."

Bridgnorth Endowed School said they were open as normal.