Fire crews scramble to Bridgnorth school
Two fire crews were scrambled to a school in Bridgnorth on Tuesday morning following reports of a fire.
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to Bridgnorth Endowed School in the town at around 6.30am following reports of a fire.
On arrival fire crews discovered a room to be full of smoke but following an investigation discovered it to be an electrical fault.
A spokesperson for SFRS said: "Crews carried out a thorough investigation using a thermal imaging camera. The smoke is believed to be from a faulty fan. Electrics have been isolated."
Bridgnorth Endowed School said they were open as normal.