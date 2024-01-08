Ian Wellings of Bridgnorth Town Council said the generator that powers the lights on Friar's Street and Cartway was vandalised between 8pm Saturday and 8am Sunday.

The vandals filled the generator with expanding foam, destroying it from the inside, he said.

He added: "They had to close Riverside because it was underwater, which means that people have to get out through Friar Street up Cartway and on to the bridge, but it has to be a one way system otherwise cars would be meeting in the middle and have to reverse.

"The traffic lights system has been used for the last for four years and it works very, very well. So why somebody would vandalise it is beyond me."

He said that West Mercia Police have been informed but he is appealing for anyone on the lower section of Friar Street who has any CCTV or doorbell footage to provide it as evidence.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.