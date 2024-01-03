Landslide in Bridgnorth caused by 'excessive' rainfall sees huge pile of soil and brick tumble into gardens

Up to 10 cubic metres of land tumbled down into gardens of four cottages in Railway Street as extreme weather continued to batter Shropshire.

Firefighters were using a drone to try and survey the land and make sure there was no further immediate danger after the incident, which they put down to "excessive" rainfall.

A Bridgnorth Fire Station spokesman said last night: "Crews are currently in attendance at an incident. initially called at 8.56pm to a landslide at the rear of four attached cottages.

"Approx 6-10 cubic meters of soil and brick has slipped into gardens from the upper section of land.

"Crews are supporting the local authority with lighting and our drone to survey the land."

One fire engine, the incident command unit and the incident support unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth. An operations officer was in attendance.