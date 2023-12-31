Shropshire weather: Towns braced for more flooding following warnings of further rain

Flooding had started in Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury on Saturday and further rainfall had been forecast.

Along with the flood warnings for the Showground and Quarry in Shrewsbury and River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley that were issued on Friday, the Environment Agency issued further warnings on Saturday morning.

The River Severn in Bridgnorth; Hampton Loade and Highley; Ironbridge and Jackfield; as well as Quatford had warnings in place.

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Saturday

A Yellow Weather Warning for rain in Wales was extended and covering parts of western Shropshire on Saturday afternoon and the Met Office warned of a "band of heavy rain and squally winds" that was set to strike the county in the evening.

In Bridgnorth, there were already signs that the River Severn was at capacity in the town as several low lying areas were underwater as the weekend started. Benches, school playgrounds and car parks along the river in Low Town were submerged on Saturday morning.

Flooding in Bridgnorth

The Environment Agency also warned residents in Severnside to expect flooding.

A spokesperson said: "River levels are rising at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected. We expect flooding to affect properties on Severnside.

"Further rainfall is forecast and we expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and be prepared to activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers."

Flood defences were put up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge during the week but on Saturday, the Environment Agency said on Saturday afternoon that it was covering the Ironbridge flood barrier with a "membrane" to make it watertight.

Environment Agency staff working on flood defences.

Areas of Shrewsbury were also left flooded on Saturday.

The Theatre Severn and Frankwell car park was closed on Friday afternoon as flood waters began to creep across the asphalt, and by Saturday morning the car park, parts of The Quarry, the cricket pitch and the West Midlands Showground were underwater

Flooding around the Frankwell car park, Shrewsbury, and surrounding area.

Flooding around the Quarry, Shrewsbury.

At Welsh Bridge, while the river level had begun to drop by Saturday afternoon the Environment Agency warned of further rain for the region.

A spokesperson said: "Further rainfall is forecast and we expect river levels to remain high for the next few days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with Local Authorities.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and be prepared to activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers."

The Met Office has predicted sunshine and blustery showers on Sunday, heavy in places, with possible hail and isolated thunder.