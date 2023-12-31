25 Shropshire New Year's Eve photos from the past that'll get you in the mood to party!

As we get ready to mark the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, we delved into the Shropshire Star archives to unearth some sensational snaps of Salopians celebrating in style.

Several show revellers partying like it's 1999 at the turn of the millennium. There were shiny hats, big smiles and arms waving at a raucous looking shindigs at Bomere Heath Village Hall in Shrewsbury and Cheswardine Village Hall near Market Drayton, while party people were doing the conga around a bonfire at the Wrekin.

Newport's Central Square was also party central on the big night, while Naughty Nell's was the place to be in Shifnal.

That was one wild night, and big parties on New Year's Eve have continued to be enjoyed in Shropshire. It is, after all, a special occasion!

Whether it be a sophisticated gala dinner at the Albright Hussey, a pub session and a boogie with pals, or dancing around The Square in Shrewsbury to Auld Lang Syne, there is always something for everyone.

Have you spotted someone you know in our pictures? If so, tag away!

Helen Frost (21), Richard Pinchin (22), Cheryl Jenkins (24), Jo Cowlishaw (21) and Tim Fielding (20) welcomed the new millennium at Newport's Central Square

Revellers see in the new millennium at Bomere Heath Village Hall, Shrewsbury

More than 400 revellers packed into Cheswardine Parish Hall for NYE 1999

This lot had a devilish time at The Shrewsbury Arms in Albrighton one New Year's Eve

Cheers! Lads having fun ar Newport's Central Square one new year's eve

Susie Nicholls (21) from Malinslee and Sarah Copson (21) from Dawley at a New Year's Eve party at Naughty Nell's, Shifnal

Andrew Davies (26), Malcolm Davies (54), Karen Foreman (39), Carrie Foreman (7), Sylvia Davies (57) and Carol Simmonite (24) sing Auld Lang Syne in Newport

Gary Roberts from Newport (second left) cracks-open the champagne as the clock strikes midnight one new year's eve

Rob Lowe, Matty Russell, Eddie Whitehead, Yvette Whitehead, Kristian Llewellyn, Sam Llewellyn, Sarah Russell and June Russell celebrate in style at Lilleshall Village Hll

Jamie Webb (25), Nicola Greenwood (23), Simon Fogden (25) and Holly Matanle (24), all from Whitchurch, celebrate at Shifnal's Park House Hotel

All in green and ready to pull the pints at The Butcher Bar in Broseley were Cheryl Lawson, Lisa White and Beth Ebrall

Jenny Leach, Pam Becke and Claire Becke celebrate NYE 2003 at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre

Kerry Barnes, Sam Mitchell, Marie Cox and Abi Westwood saw in the new year at The Malt Shovel, Highley in 2005

Liam Anderson, William Farquharson and Nick Butler celebrate NYE 2005 at The Harp, Bridgnorth

Lyndsey Waine with Arran and Jo Carrier at The Harp, Bridgnorth on NYE 2005

Landlord Chris Walsh with Kirsty Shingler and Sam Holmes at The King's Head, Bridgnorth on NYE 2005

Enjoying a party at the Crown Inn in Oakengates on NYE 2003 are, from left, Pat Sayer, from Wellington, Rich Wilkinson, from Hadley, Natalie Hughes, from Hadley, Lisa Jones, from Oakengates and Ian Wilkinson, from Oakengates

Salopians dancing to the Auld Lang Syne in The Square, Shrewsbury on NYE 2008

Julie Meredith and Jenny Lakin both from Shrewsbury, at the Old Post Office pub in Milk Street, Shrewsbury on NYE 2012

Jane Dignan (25) from Ketley, Gary Cloughley (29) visiting from Germany, Sarah Todd (26) from Hollinswood, Mick Helliwell (34) from Brookside, Melissa Malhi (27) from Brookside and Paul Dawkes (40) from Stirchley, celebrated NYE 1999 at Naughty Nell's in Shifnal

Leighann and David Sharp from Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, at a gala dinner and dance at the Albright Hussey, Shrewsbury on NYE 2012

James Cross, Sean Tetlow, Richard Flukes, Ed Rivers, Kez Rands and Jake Smallman at The Old Post Office, Shrewsbury on NYE 2012

DJ Andrews Davies with Ellie Flukes and Stephen Gimley at The Old Post Office, Shrewsbury on NYE 2012

Celebration times for these ladies at Wistanstow Village Hall on NYE 2015

Seeing in the new millennium with a conga were folk at the Wrekin in 1999

