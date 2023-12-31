25 Shropshire New Year's Eve photos from the past that'll get you in the mood to party!

As we get ready to mark the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, we delved into the Shropshire Star archives to unearth some sensational snaps of Salopians celebrating in style.
Several show revellers partying like it's 1999 at the turn of the millennium. There were shiny hats, big smiles and arms waving at a raucous looking shindigs at Bomere Heath Village Hall in Shrewsbury and Cheswardine Village Hall near Market Drayton, while party people were doing the conga around a bonfire at the Wrekin.
Newport's Central Square was also party central on the big night, while Naughty Nell's was the place to be in Shifnal.
That was one wild night, and big parties on New Year's Eve have continued to be enjoyed in Shropshire. It is, after all, a special occasion!
Whether it be a sophisticated gala dinner at the Albright Hussey, a pub session and a boogie with pals, or dancing around The Square in Shrewsbury to Auld Lang Syne, there is always something for everyone.
