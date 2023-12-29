Town road closed after crash with drivers warned to expect delays

Police and the fire service were called to an incident in Bridgnorth, with New Road closed, according to police.

In a social media post at 7.20am drivers were asked to avoid the area, with police advising that delays were expected.

The carriageway reopened at around 8.30am.

The fire service was earlier called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at around 5.40am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two crews to the scene of the incident and had used cutting and thermal imaging equipment.