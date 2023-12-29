List of Shropshire and Powys residents recognised in the King's New Year Honours

A host of county residents have been honoured for the differences they have made to their communities with three people made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), and another five receiving the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Residents honoured include Bridgnorth's Dr Gill Eatough, the former CEO of the Learning Community Trust.

Dr Eatough, who was also headteacher at Hadley Learning Community for many years, has been awarded the MBE for her services to education, while Mike Cladingbowl from Wem received the same accolade.

Mr Cladingbowl has enjoyed a career that has taken him from teaching to a position as a senior director at Ofsted, before taking on a number of roles with academy trusts.

The MBE also goes to Ian James Donald Sharp, of Market Drayton, who was captain of the 6th Wolverhampton Boys' Brigade.

His recognition comes for services to young people in Wolverhampton.

Meanwhile Shrewsbury comedian and magician Paul Rushworth, whose stage name is Paul Ray, has been awarded a BEM for his services to charity.

The entertainer of 45 years has been given the award for his work with Alzheimer's for Professionals, a charity he helped set up before lockdown.

BEMs have also gone to Olive Arnold of Whitchurch for her services to the community in Bronington; to Telford's Mabel Elsie Finnigan, the county captain of Shropshire Ladies Bowls Team, for her services to bowls; and to Oswestry's Richard Charles Fowler for his services to libraries as 'library lead' of Harbury Community Library in Warwickshire.

Finally, former county resident Kathleen Louisa Kynaston has been recognised for her services to swimming and the community in Shropshire.

Mrs Kynaston, who now lives in Anglesey, was previously the chair of Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club.

Across the Welsh border in Powys, Dennis Richard Abercrombie Matheson of Montgomery received the MBE.

Mr Matheson, who is chair of the Tenant Farmers Association Cymru, received the award for services to the tenanted agricultural sector in Wales.

Wrexham resident Linda Williams also received the British Empire Medal for her work with the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Based in St Asaph, Denbighshire, she now supports Community First Responders, the volunteers who attend 999 calls in their area and administer first aid in the precious first minutes before an ambulance arrives.