Appeal after attempted burglary saw offenders trying every door and window at home

Officers in Bridgnorth are appealing after a home on Oldbury Grove Road was reportedly targeted by thieves on December 20.

Police say that between 5.20pm and 6.30pm, offenders attempted to enter the property by trying all external doors and windows, and used a ladder to try windows on the first floor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 000557 of December 20, 2023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org