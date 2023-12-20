Water main bursts on Bridgnorth high street

Shropshire Council said that the main had burst on High Street in Bridgnorth on Tuesday night.

It said that part of the road has been closed off for repairs but stressed that the High Street is open to traffic, via Whitburn Street.

An update from the council on social media said: "Following a water main burst last night a short section of High Street, Bridgnorth is currently closed between Northgate and Whitburn Street.

"But, High Street is very much open to traffic and can be accessed via Whitburn Street."