Anne Fox confidently took the helm of a light aircraft from Halfpenny Green last month, despite having never stepped foot on a plane before.

She was invited on board by her two friends, Jude and Dean Abbott.

Anne said: "They asked me if I wanted to go along, and of course you say yes! I went in the front seat alongside the pilot and he told me what to do and handed the controls to me.

"I took us down, I brought us back up and I turned us around. It was absolute magic. I don't know what we could do to top it - could be wing-walking next!"

Anne took the controls of a light aircraft from Halfpenny Green with two of her friends, Dean and Jude Abbott

Anne was born in Shropshire but the family moved to London while she was still young. Her father served in the army.

Anne, her mother and her brother left London and returned to Shropshire, in Norton, after the Blitz bombings devastated the capital during the Second World War.

After her father left the army in 1952, the family moved to Bridgnorth - to the house Anne still calls home today.

Anne in the aircraft with Dean and Jude

Anne claims to have never had any aches or pains - not even a headache. She says her secret to a long and healthy life has been positivity, the company of dogs and making mischief.

"I like getting into mischief, I love to make people smile. I always say yes to things. I think I'm a very happy soul," Anne said.

"I've always had a dog, so I have walked miles and miles. I don't drink and I don't smoke. I'm very independent and I always have been, but I have wonderful neighbours and lots of friends. I make friends easily."