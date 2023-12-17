Woman, 68, who died in A454 crash near Bridgnorth is named

Retired teacher Angela Dance, aged 68, was killed when the Toyota Aygo she was driving on the A454 at Swancote, near Bridgnorth, collided with a Scania tractor unit (the front part of a lorry).

The crash happened at around 12.45pm on October 16, the day before Ms Dance's 69th birthday. She was born in West Bromwich and lived in Quatford, near Bridgnorth.

An inquest into her death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was opened, and heard that paramedics attended the scene but Ms Dance had suffered non-survivable injuries and was pronounced dead.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to March 21 next year. "I offer my condolences to the family," he said.