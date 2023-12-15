Bridgnorth house fire inspires new 'high-risk' adult card game

Friends and family of Karen North didn't believe her when she texted them to say her house had burnt down in 2014.

The property went up in flames after a tumble dryer exploded as Karen her husband Richard and their four children were all asleep in bed.

While the 54-year-old and the rest of the family were able to evacuate the Bridgnorth property and nobody was injured, the inferno saw more than 30 firefighters battle the blaze and left serious damage, gutting the kitchen and parts of an upstairs bedroom.

However, when Karen messaged her friends, saying that her home had been destroyed by a fire, nobody believed her as everybody thought she was joking.

This led to her thinking it had the potential to become a card game, but it wasn’t until March of 2023, nine years later, that her children Harry and Josie, took the idea and made it into an adult party game.

'Hit Send' sees players win points by sending awkward messages picked by their friends to their phone recipients chosen at random.

The game has been backed by social media phenomenon the Sidemen, who began life in 2013 when seven YouTubers joined forces.

The group has a combined audience of more than 84.5 million subscribers.

The Sidemen and North family have now created Wolverhampton based and the aptly-named 'Hot House Games' to develop the game and other "outrageously fun and dangerously social games for a Gen-Z audience".

Harry North said: “Most games are designed by older people for a different generation. We wanted to create something that resonates with a fresh audience and the culture surrounding them.

"Yes, it’s both a little risqué and risky to send hilarious and sometimes outrageous texts to random people on your phone, but we’ve found they see the funny side of it. Once they know they’ve been had they often reply asking where they can buy it!”

