Three-year ban for Bridgnorth woman's second drink drive offence

It was the second time in three years that Susie Triggs of Bromley Farm, had been caught over the limit behind the wheel, Telford magistrates heard on Tuesday.

Mrs Sharon Gill, prosecuting, said Triggs had also been spotted "constantly indicating" in her Audi A4 on the A442 by another road user, who called 999.

Police officers visited the 57-year-old's Bridgnorth home, where she admitted being the A442 after having drunk half a bottle of wine.

She was arrested and found to have 78 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath, over the legal drink drive limit of 35 microgrammes.

The court was told that Triggs, who had pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, had been convicted for same the offence just three earlier, when she was given an 18 month ban.

The court was told that she was "extremely remorseful and embarrassed" and was "getting help and support" following a "mini-meltdown" caused by a recent relationship breakdown.

Magistrates disqualified her from driving for 40 months, but offered her a drink drive rehabilitation course that could see her ban reduced to 30 months.

She was also ordered to pay £303 in fines, costs and surcharges.