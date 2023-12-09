Two people killed in collision involving police vehicle

At around 10.15am on Saturday a crime scene investigation police vehicle was involved in a fatal road traffic collision in Morville Heath, Shropshire.

The incident happened on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth and involved a Skoda Octavia, driven by a member of the public.

The ambulance service was called to the scene but the driver of the Skoda, a man in his sixties, and a woman passenger in her fifties, were pronounced dead at the scene around 45 minutes later.

A third passenger, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the police vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the QE Hospital in Birmingham.

The Police staff member was driving a crime scene investigation vehicle that was not travelling in response to an emergency.

The force’s Professional Standards Department have been alerted, as is standard practice and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chief Superintendent Gareth Morris, of West Mercia Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman following this awful incident, and our staff member who has been seriously hurt, at this difficult time.

"We ask that their privacy is respected. I would also like to reassure the public that we have referred the incident to the IOPC."

Officers are asking anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage of this incident to report it online via their website www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference number 166i of Saturday 9 December.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.