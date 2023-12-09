Major A-road near Bridgnorth closed after serious collision

The incident on the A458 at Morville has seen the road shut in both directions.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are attending the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision on the A458 in Morville Heath area of Shropshire between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth.

"The road is closed in both directions while we work with emergency partners at the location.

"Please find alternative routes away from this area as we expect the road will be closed for some time."