School children deck woodland 'tree trail' with natural Christmas decorations

To celebrate the run-up to the festive period, fourteen Shropshire schools made decorations to deck the boughs of living trees in Comer Woods near Bridgnorth.

Among the schools taking part were children and parents of St Leonard’s Primary School in Bridgnorth who decked the boughs of the woods using decorations made form willow, dried fruit and other natural materials foraged by volunteers at Dudmaston.

Caroline Allen, Reception Class Teacher, said: “The children are so excited to take their decorations to the woods and hang them in the tree.

“I think it’s a lovely idea to get everyone together at this time of year. It’s been a real community effort which is in the true spirit of Christmas.”

Steph Hinton from Quatt Village Hall said: “The warm hub craft group and parish children are looking forward to creating the decorations for our Quatt tree, and we have planned a community walk to go and view all the fabulous decorations on everyone else's tree.”

Gow Gibson, Operations Manager at Dudmaston, said: “The tree trail in Comer Woods has been a wonderful way for us to work with the local community to create this new festive tradition. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who is contributing to the Tree Trail.

“This year, we are also excited to share our new terrace area at Heath Barn. It is a development which makes the most of the beautiful barn and surrounding woods.”

The Tree Trail will be open daily in the woodland, which sits on the National Trust’s Dudmaston Estate, from Saturday, December 2 between,10.30-2.30pm.

Family games and refreshments will also be available at the barn daily (2-24 December). For seasonal hot drinks and festive bakes, stop off at The Café. Performances from singers and local choirs will take place near the barn .

On Sunday, December 10, Bridgnorth singer Macy O will perform between 12pm 1pm. On Saturday, December 23, The Ronnies will play between 12pm and 1pm, and on Christmas Eve, The Music Hub Choirs will perform between 12pm and 1pm

Find out more about Christmas in Comer Woods by visiting the Dudmaston Hall website: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/dudmaston/events/488f0b41-e526-4d89-8779-09e1889e10fb