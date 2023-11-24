Emergency services scrambled to one-vehicle crash outside Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said one crew was scrambled with an operations officer to the scene at Hilton at 6.04pm and the land ambulance service was sent too.

A spokesperson said: "At 6.04pm on Friday, November 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a road traffic collision in Hilton, Bridgnorth.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth. An operations officer was in attendance."

The spokesperson said the crash involved one car that came to rest in a roadside verge. The West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

West Mercia Police advised motorists to avoid the area.