Heritage railway launches its own gin

The gin has been created in collaboration with Piston Distillery, originally founded in Worcester.

This new gin has been inspired by the Railway’s heritage and has what is described as 'a rich fruit flavor with blackberries from hedgerows and wooden notes inspired by railway sleepers'.

Crushed and blended charcoal make the gin black in colour, representing the Railway’s history and steam powered locomotives.

“We’re excited to be launching this new and exclusive Severn Valley Railway Gin” said Nicky Freeman the SVR’s visitor experience manager “the special blend of flavours combined with a hint of heritage railway has resulted in a coal infused gin which we hope will be a popular choice in the run up to Christmas.”

Grace Stringer managing director of Piston Gin said: “This has been an incredible project to be involved with, combining the history of the railway with Piston’s old school distillation methods. The end result is a refreshing, clean tasting gin with a difference.”

The new Gin retails at £39.99 and is available from the SVR gift shops, with online sales available soon.

It is also on sale at the SVR’s award-winning pubs The Railwayman Arms at Bridgnorth and The King & Castle at Kidderminster.

In the run up to Christmas, gin lovers can also treat themselves to a ride on the Festive Gin Train.

People can relax on board a heritage train, while Piston’s team talk about the botanicals and flavours that go into their unique brand.

There will also be plenty of time to enjoy a Gin & Tonic made using the new SVR Gin.

For information visit www.svr.co.uk