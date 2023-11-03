Arts society to host new autumn exhibition

The Bridgnorth & District Arts Society (BDAS) is holding its autumn art exhibition on November 11-12, and follows events in June and August that saw high visitor numbers.

Judith Tranter, chair of the BDAS, said: “We’ve had two very successful exhibitions this year with our participation in the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail and then our regular annual exhibition at St Leonard’s Church.

"Both events attracted high visitor numbers and resulted in buoyant sales, which has demonstrated the current appetite with local people and visitors to the town for original art.

“We decided it would be a good idea to organise another exhibition in the late autumn to showcase our members’ talents and give the people of Bridgnorth the opportunity to buy some original art works as Christmas gifts. A range of greetings cards, some of which will have a seasonal flavour, will also be available for purchase.

“As well as our exhibitions providing the chance for our members to showcase their creative talents, it also provides a great opportunity for us to attract new members to the society.”

The range of art works in varied styles and mediums, including paintings, ceramics and sculpture, will be on display at the Bridgnorth Library in Listley Street for two days on Saturday, November 11 from 9.30am – 2.30pm and on Sunday, November 12 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Entry to the exhibition is free.