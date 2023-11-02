Groups club together for library event
An event to allow people to learn about all the clubs, groups and societies that take place in Bridgnorth is beig held at the weekend.
The Join Our Club event at the town's library in Listley Street is taking place on Saturday, November 4.
Library manager, Emma Spenser said refreshments will be provided courtesy of Friends of Bridgnorth Library, and visitors will be able to hear about all the various clubs and groups that are active in the town.
Join Our Club takes place from 10am to 2pm.