Fire crew scrambled to release child's hand from a bicycle handle bar

Firefighters were scrambled from Bridgnorth to a no urgent special service call to Willow Drive, in Bridgnorth, at 3.40pm on Wednesday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said there were reports of "one child mechanically trapped in a bicycle, but crews released the child's hand from the handle bar."

Fire control say that an ambulance was not required but could not give more information.

The stop message was received at 4:10pm.