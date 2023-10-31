Plant hunter to give society talk

Bridgnorth library

Duncan Coombs is this month's speaker at the Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society meeting.

The group meets on the first Tuesday every month at the town's library in Listley Street.

Having spent more than 30 years sharing his passion for plants with students at Pershore College, Warwickshire, Duncan Coombs is also a lecturer, RHS Garden Advisor and keen plant hunter.

The botanist and horticulturalist has undertaken several plant hunting trips to China in the hope of finding a plant new to science.