Junior football club's Halloween party a spooky success

Junior Spartans Oscarf and Dexter at the Halloween party

The Bridgnorth Spartans Junior Football club's annual Halloween family party was launched in 2019, and since then has grown from strentgh to strength, selling out and raising much needed funds for the club each year.

Visitors took part in games such as "Mummy Wrap", "Pumpkin Smash" and "Yucky Dip", all vying for the title of best fancy dress.

The fundraising event was co-ordinated by Hayley Corfield and a team of volunteers from Bridgnorth Spartans supported by all the families from the club.

Fundraiser at the club, Kelly Woodcock said: "The club was excited to see another sold out event which saw families attend from near and far.