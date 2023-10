A stock image of an electricity pylon (not the one involved in the fire).

Firefighters were called to Manor Farm Lane at around 3am on Friday morning (October 20).

One fire engine was mobilised from Bridgnorth Station with reps from an utility firm present, and National Grid also on the scene.

One pole mounted pylon was found to be involved in the blaze, but it was quickly dealt with as the fire service's involvement was declared over at 3.30am.