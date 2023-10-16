Crash closes A454 near Bridgnorth

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A main A-road near Bridgnorth has been closed due to a crash, West Mercia Police have said.

A crash has closed the A454
A crash has closed the A454

The A454 was closed by the police between Roughton and Swancote at around 1pm on Monday, the force said.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the road was "likely to be closed for some time" and appealed for drivers to find alternative routes.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News