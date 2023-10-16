Crash closes A454 near Bridgnorth

The A454 was closed by the police between Roughton and Swancote at around 1pm on Monday, the force said.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the road was "likely to be closed for some time" and appealed for drivers to find alternative routes.
