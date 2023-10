A stall during last year's christmas lights switch on in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Town Council say there are five stalls left for the event, which takes place under the Town Hall on the evening of Friday, November 24.

The cost to commercial stalls holders will be £45.00 (including VAT) for a single pitch and £90.for a double pitch.

During the switch on, Whitburn Street and the High Street in Bridgnorth will be closed from 12 noon until 10pm.