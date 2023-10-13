Bridgnorth streets to close for resurfacing

Bridge Street in Bridgnorth is to be closed at night for resurfacing work

The resurfacing of Bridge Street and Mill Street had been planned for earlier this year, but had to be delayed when utility provider Cadent Gas had to conduct emergency repairs to the town's gas main that runs along the bridge.

The rescheduled works are now set to take place between October 23 and October 29.

Shropshire Council said the works will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am, although the authority warned residents and businesses that access to premises within the works will be maintained but only "when safe to do so".