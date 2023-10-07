Shropshire community stalwart is remembered thousands of miles away in Sri Lanka

Trevor Ellson. A fitting tribute.

Trevor Ellson, aged 79, was well known over the years for his work with Bridgnorth Christmas Lights, Madeley Men in Sheds, and Bridgnorth Hospital, and collapsed and died in May at the end of a cruise in Croatia.

Mr and Mrs Ellson on board ship during King Charles's coronation

Christine Ellson, 75, Trevor's widow, said: "Trevor did a lot of work in the community for people, so one of his son's, Michael has installed a clear water well at a school in Sri Lanka in his memory and in tribute to his dad.

"We have a video that shows all the children surprised to see all the water coming out of the well. There is a plaque on the side of the well pump with his name on as a tribute.

Sri Lankan children at the water pump

"We wanted something with his name on out in Sri Lanka and commissioned a water pump with his name on out there."

It was used for the first time about three weeks ago.

Mrs Ellson and her husband retired to High Town, in Bridgnorth, from Solihull 20 years ago. They used to bring their caravan to the area on holiday and loved it so much they made their home there and both plunged themselves into volunteering.

Mrs Ellson is still a volunteer at Bridgnorth Hospital where Mr Ellson also helped out and his work includes creating a raffle ticket drum from a recycled swing bin. In addition he was involved with Christmas Lights and Men In Sheds.

"He was great at DIY so we saved a fortune," she said.

Sons Mike and Paul

Mr Ellson was often seen with a mug of tea in his hand so there is a link with water and the tea produced by the island nation.

A glazer by trade he became the manager of a glass centre in Birmingham before the couple retired to Bridgnorth.

Mrs Ellson said: "We met through a friend of my brother when I was 16 and he was 18, we were real childhood sweethearts."

"He died suddenly at the end of a fantastic cruise in Croatia, we thought it was an asthma attack. There had to be an autopsy in Croatia and it took us nine days to get him home."

Their loving 58 year marriage saw two boys, Michael, now aged 56, and Paul, 54, brought into the world and Mrs Ellson says she has lots of memories of him.