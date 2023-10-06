Bridgnorth barber shows she is a cut above after taking on poorly rival's clients

Gemma Chafer, who runs the Male Box, in St Johns Street, in Low Town, said she wanted to help when she heard that Amanda Hulse, the owner of The Menz Room in Mill Street, was taken into hospital last week.
A Bridgnorth barber has shown solidarity with the owner of a rival high street shop by taking on her clients after she fell ill.
Gemma Chafer, who runs the Male Box, in St Johns Street, in Low Town, said she wanted to help when she heard that Amanda Hulse, the owner of The Menz Room in Mill Street, was taken into hospital last week.