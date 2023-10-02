Polling station review opened by council

Shropshire Council has opened a review of the area's polling stations

The process opened today with people able to submit comments on the Shropshire Council website until Monday, October 30.

The council is required to complete a full review of its polling districts, polling places and polling stations every five years, to ensure that electors have reasonable facilities for voting, and that polling places are accessible to all electors.

The review does not consider changes to division or ward boundaries.

The council is asking for opinions from voters within the existing Ludlow, North Shropshire and Shrewsbury & Atcham parliamentary constituencies – and in part of The Wrekin constituency – plus councillors, local political parties, MPs, and organisations that have expertise in relation to access to premises for people with different forms of disability.

Andy Begley, returning officer for Shropshire Council said: “I encourage all who have an interest in voting in elections to take part in this review and share their comments, so that their views can be taken into account.”

The final recommendations of the review will be considered at the meeting of the full Shropshire Council on December 14.