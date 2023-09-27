Antique centre owner reflects on star item that would look great in a home - if there's room

Mirror, mirror on the wall – are you the biggest of them all?

Kevin Sharp with the huge Victorian mirror for sale at Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth
The boss of an antiques centre says owners of large homes or venues would love his latest arrival.

A huge Victorian mirror is up for grabs at a Bridgnorth antiques centre, and John Ridgway says he has never seen one quite like it ever before. The over-mantle mirror, which measures five feet tall by six feet wide, is for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town.

Its frame is decorated with a host of carved animals, fruit and flowers.

Mr Ridgway said: “The mirror was designed in the style of famous 18th century Dutch wood carver Grinling Gibbons, who worked at Windsor Castle and St Paul’s Cathedral – and it is stunning. Its frame has been intricately carved and features animals, fruit and foliage.

Kevin Sharp with the mirror

“It is in excellent condition and would like great in any home, providing there is enough room.”

The mirror is priced at £685 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

